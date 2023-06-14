Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTXGet Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 1,035,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 606,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,483,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.