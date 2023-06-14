Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 1,035,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 606,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,483,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Further Reading

