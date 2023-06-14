GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $300.17

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.17 ($3.76) and traded as low as GBX 280.20 ($3.51). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.60), with a volume of 1,346,282 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on GBG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.69) to GBX 335 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
GB Group Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 300.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321.33. The company has a market cap of £723.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28,240.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29.
About GB Group
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.
