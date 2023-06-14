GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading Up 7%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 150,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 139,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

GeneDx Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GeneDx news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,916.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $105,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,916.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,143 shares of company stock worth $99,550. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

