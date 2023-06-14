GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading Up 7%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 150,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 139,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

GeneDx Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,916.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $105,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,916.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,143 shares of company stock worth $99,550. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

