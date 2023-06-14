General Electric Co. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

General Electric Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929,702 shares during the period. Sarcos Technology and Robotics comprises approximately 0.0% of General Electric Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. General Electric Co. owned approximately 1.41% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kiva A. Allgood acquired 54,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $26,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,450.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 161,115 shares of company stock valued at $75,888 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Up 22.4 %

NASDAQ STRC opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 988.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.