Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agenus and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 273.72%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

This table compares Agenus and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -264.19% -1,159.04% -58.65% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $98.02 million 6.98 -$220.07 million ($0.82) -2.39 Genetic Technologies $4.86 million 4.00 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Agenus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, and type 2 diabetes. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

