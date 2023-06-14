Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of Genus stock remained flat at $35.13 during trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Genus has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Further Reading

