Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Trading Down 4.4%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.45. 1,549,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,725,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 428,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,764 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 958,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 835,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 421,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.