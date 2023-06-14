Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.29. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 1,606,655 shares.

Gerdau Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

