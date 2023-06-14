GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 39,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 64,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.38 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in GH Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,517,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 183,971 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GH Research by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.