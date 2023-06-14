Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.22 and a 200 day moving average of $364.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

