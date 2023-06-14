Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $189,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $435.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.07 and a 200-day moving average of $333.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $437.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.