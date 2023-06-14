Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 50,946 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Everi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Everi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Everi Price Performance

Everi stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.33.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

