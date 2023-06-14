Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $82,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

