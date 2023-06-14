Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LANDM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. 3,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 5.21%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

