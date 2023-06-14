Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $99.04 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,005,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 87,337 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $99,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

