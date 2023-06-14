Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.85

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 94194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $614.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 418,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 268,608 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,053,000.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

