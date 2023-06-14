Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.94

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $671.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,287,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.