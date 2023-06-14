Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,523 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Alight worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALIT opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

