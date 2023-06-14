Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Makes New $9.61 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 423,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cameco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

