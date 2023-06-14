Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 9,782 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

