Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 103,895 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 103,895 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:UBER opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
