Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 103,895 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 103,895 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

