Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 25,160 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.8% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $32,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 103,322 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

APO opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

