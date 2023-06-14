Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Trims Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

