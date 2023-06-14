Goldfinch (GFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $205,709.86

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $205,709.86 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,928,861 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

