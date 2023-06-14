Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GEM opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $984.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

