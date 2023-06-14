Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.97

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 15555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

