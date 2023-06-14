Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) & Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Critical Survey

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed Commerce -146.48% -4.84% -4.56% Great Elm Group -75.75% -86.30% -27.06%

Risk and Volatility

Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed Commerce $730.51 million 3.32 -$1.07 billion ($7.09) -2.27 Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.92 -$14.89 million ($0.81) -2.53

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed Commerce. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightspeed Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed Commerce 0 7 10 0 2.59 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.37%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lightspeed Commerce beats Great Elm Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells POS peripheral hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

