Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.08), with a volume of 18173855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £336.14 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.83.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

