Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $31.25

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $28.73. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 3,950 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $528.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

