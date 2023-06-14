Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $473,669.51 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,015.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00298562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00522957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00058802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00406491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003843 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

