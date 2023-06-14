Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $2.0894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

