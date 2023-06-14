Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 140.0% in May

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

BMBOY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.34%.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

