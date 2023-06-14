GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading 9.7% Higher

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 3,341,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 493,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.77.

GS Chain plc intends to identify acquisition opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an Acquisition. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021. GS Chain plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

