Guild of Guardians (GOG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $187,988.93

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 14% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $12.72 million and $187,988.93 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

