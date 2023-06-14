Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.00

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 39270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.91).

Gusbourne Stock Up 10.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10. The company has a market capitalization of £48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.96.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

