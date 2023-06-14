GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.18 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.18 million and $10.51 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002343 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003049 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.