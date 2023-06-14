GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.60

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 27660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

