GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.60

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 27660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.
GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.