Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,319 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Hasbro worth $26,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

