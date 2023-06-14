HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,645 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 6.0% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $141,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.