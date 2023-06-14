Head to Head Review: Ilustrato Pictures International (ILUS) and The Competition

Ilustrato Pictures International (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Rating) is one of 1,114 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ilustrato Pictures International to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ilustrato Pictures International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors 969 4144 5298 78 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Ilustrato Pictures International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ilustrato Pictures International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ilustrato Pictures International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ilustrato Pictures International N/A N/A -1.54 Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors $458.40 million $3.97 million 8.95

Ilustrato Pictures International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ilustrato Pictures International. Ilustrato Pictures International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ilustrato Pictures International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ilustrato Pictures International N/A N/A N/A Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors 373.31% 7.86% 4.93%

Summary

Ilustrato Pictures International peers beat Ilustrato Pictures International on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc. is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. Its Emergency Services products include Emergency Response vehicles, Special Vehicle conversions, Commercial EVs, and IoT Technology. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

