Head to Head Review: U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL) vs. Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) and U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wendy’s and U-Swirl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendy’s 0 11 7 0 2.39 U-Swirl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wendy’s presently has a consensus target price of $25.44, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Wendy’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wendy’s is more favorable than U-Swirl.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.6% of Wendy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of U-Swirl shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Wendy’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of U-Swirl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wendy’s and U-Swirl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendy’s 8.42% 44.37% 3.53% U-Swirl N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wendy’s and U-Swirl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendy’s $2.14 billion 2.17 $177.37 million $0.84 26.20 U-Swirl N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -0.01

Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than U-Swirl. U-Swirl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wendy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wendy’s beats U-Swirl on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company also owns and leases real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About U-Swirl

U-Swirl, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafés. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafés under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names. The company's cafés offer frozen yogurt in non-fat and low-fat flavors and with toppings. U-Swirl, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

