Head-To-Head Survey: Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) vs. Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Puma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -5.98% -41.50% -11.60% Puma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Puma shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Forward Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forward Industries and Puma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and Puma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $42.34 million 0.24 -$1.38 million ($0.25) -4.00 Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -17.52

Puma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forward Industries. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forward Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forward Industries beats Puma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Retail Distribution segment sources and sells smart-enabled furniture, such as desks and side tables, as well as hot tubs and various other products through online retailer websites. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

