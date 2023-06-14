HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Down 3.4%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.92 and last traded at $63.00. Approximately 112,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 686,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.