Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0460

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $21.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.175644 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04685003 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $21,978,477.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.