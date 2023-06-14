HEICO Co. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

HEICO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. HEICO has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HEICO to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in HEICO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in HEICO by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.22.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

