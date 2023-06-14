HI One Day Trading Volume Tops $178,982.85 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. HI has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $178,982.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00016030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,534.70 or 1.00031288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002551 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00435397 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $220,672.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.