Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 11,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

Holcim Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

