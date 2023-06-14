Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

