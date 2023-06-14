Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $2.62 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00010440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $424.57 million and $23.35 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

