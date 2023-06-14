ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $231.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.67. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at $198,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

